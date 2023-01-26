Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Madison and Stanton Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&