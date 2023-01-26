POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday: Sage Stolpe, 21, 1001 Elm Ave., Apt. 2, theft.
Thursday: Troy Pearson, 23, 206 S. 17th St., possession of drug paraphernalia. Austin Mach, 21, 206 S. 17th St., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open alcohol container.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 24 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 6:43 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:04 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:21 a.m., Hespe Drive, rescue call, no transport. 11:40 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:30 p.m., East Walnut Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:34 p.m., 20th Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:49 p.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:56 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 4:29 a.m., Adams Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.