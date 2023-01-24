POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Dire Teboe, 32, 605 S. First St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense.
Monday: Anthony R. Smith, 37, 511 S. Fourth St., Madison County warrant. Jennifer Hines, 44, Neligh, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — two counts.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 7:25 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:33 a.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:42 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:09 p.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:26 p.m., East Maple Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:54 p.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:04 p.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 1:07 a.m., McDonald Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.