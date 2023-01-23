POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Jan. 20: Aaron Nickel, 44, 403 Pasewalk Ave., No. 3, Norfolk, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance; Annetta Reynolds, 34, 301 S. 10th St., theft of library materials; Kash Wolff, 29, 903 Sherwood Road, warrant for shoplifting $0-500.
Jan. 21: Elliott Anderson, 24, 705 Forrest Drive, driving during revocation, no valid registration.
Jan. 22: Aaron Wiechelam, 29, 204 S. Oak St., Hartington, speeding, driving during revocation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 84 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 10:24 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:08 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday: 1:10 a.m., Woodhurst Drive, rescue call, no transport. 1:22 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 2:40 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:40 p.m., Gold Strike Drive, rescue call, no transport. 10:46 p.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 3:03 a.m., North 61st Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:24 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.