POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Wednesday: Jason Buckles, 42, 915 S. Chestnut St., Apt. 56, leaving the scene of an accident.

Thursday: Zayde Tauil, 53, 1311 Impala Drive, Apt. F, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500). Matthew Wiedeman, 46, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., Apt. 409, Madison County warrant, driving under suspension.

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 32 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Thursday: 6:58 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:14 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:43 p.m., First Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:05 p.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Friday: 4:21 a.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, no transport.

