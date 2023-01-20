POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Jason Buckles, 42, 915 S. Chestnut St., Apt. 56, leaving the scene of an accident.
Thursday: Zayde Tauil, 53, 1311 Impala Drive, Apt. F, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500). Matthew Wiedeman, 46, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., Apt. 409, Madison County warrant, driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 6:58 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:14 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:43 p.m., First Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:05 p.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 4:21 a.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, no transport.