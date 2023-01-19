POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Joe Nash, 27, homeless, terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, child abuse, assault on an officer, third-degree domestic assault, obstructing.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:07 a.m., Windsor Way, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:50 p.m., Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:25 p.m., Braasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:29 p.m., 25th Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:47 p.m., Linden Lane, rescue call, no transport. 7:56 p.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:02 p.m., 11th Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:34 p.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:30 p.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 11 p.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport.