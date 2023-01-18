POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Lily Hart-Lyons, 19, 310 S. Fifth St., contributing to the delinquency of a minor — two counts.
Tuesday: Cherri Houston, 52, 1001 W. Pasewalk Ave., driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Erik Simpson, 25, 1414 S. Third St., Apt. 9, possession of marijuana, Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 10:24 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:02 a.m., Georgia Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:20 a.m., Eastridge Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:17 p.m., North 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:42 p.m., North 27th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 12:46 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.