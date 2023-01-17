POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Jan. 10: Shaitecia Monroy, 18, Macy, minor in consumption.
Saturday: Elriana Jennings, 25, 909 S. 14th St., disturbing the peace.
Sunday: Tahashaye Canty-Neely, 33, 826 S. Seventh St., Platte County warrant.
Monday: Jimmy Luckey, 27, 1900 Vicki Lane, theft by shoplifting, warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Monday, police responded to 104 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 8:28 a.m., Meadow Ridge Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:04 p.m., East Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:45 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, gas leak. 11:35 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 1:04 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:20 a.m., South 20th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:02 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:24 a.m., Bel Air Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:47 p.m., West Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:44 p.m., Crown Road, fire. 4:47 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:16 p.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:59 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 12:06 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:39 a.m., Grant Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:29 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:12 a.m., North Seventh Street, fire. 12:25 p.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:46 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:43 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:16 p.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:05 a.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, no transport.