POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Shelly Norton, 37, 301 S. 10th St., possession of marijuana.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 30 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 12:20 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:13 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:26 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:49 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:52 p.m., 560th Avenue and Highway 275, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:07 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:05 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:37 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:39 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 4:16 a.m., Highway 24 and Highway 275, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.