POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Kenton Emry, 69, 805 S. Second St., public indecency. Damion Busskohl, 20, 2210 W. Madison Ave., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 30 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 11:33 a.m., Raasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:42 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:02 p.m., Omaha Avenue and Industrial Road, rescue call, no transport. 6:43 p.m., North Highway 81, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:40 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:03 p.m., South 14th Street, fire.
Wednesday: 5:25 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport.