POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Christi Johnson, 36, homeless, probation violation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 46 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 7:09 a.m., Heather Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:39 a.m., Monroe Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:02 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:17 p.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:36 p.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.