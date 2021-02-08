POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Jan. 27: David Rhodes, 30, 107 W. Pasewalk Ave., shoplifting — second offense.
Friday: Jeremiah Schmielau, 41, Persia, Iowa, failure to appear.
Saturday: Robert Christensen, 18, 214 S. 9th St., possession of drug paraphernalia.
Monday: Marcus Teten, 24, 2613 W. Prospect Ave., driving under the influence.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 91 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 6:47 a.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:13 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:01 a.m, 25th Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:58 a.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, no transport. 12:08 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:42 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:56 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:29 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:15 p.m., South 13th Place, fire assist, gas leak. 9:22 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:54 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 1:11 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:20 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:42 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:02 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:55 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:22 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:07 p.m., Matrau Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:25 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:38 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:07 a.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:22 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.