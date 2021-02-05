POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Jan. 31: Valory Reese, 41, 606 W. Grove Ave., open container of alcohol, driving under suspension, speeding.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 27 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:33 a.m., Braasch Avenue, fire assist, gas odor. 10:51 a.m., 13th Street and Elm Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 5:21 p.m., South 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:51 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport.
Friday: 2:38 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:16 a.m., 37th Street and Nucor Road, rescue call, no transport.