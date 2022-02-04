POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Jan. 30: Alex Kunz, 25, Stuart, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more).
Wednesday: Shawna Sulley, 20, 800 S. 18th St., No. 21, theft ($0-$500).
Thursday: Juan Robles, 40, 2303 W. Madison Ave., driving under the influence, driving during revocation, refusal of a preliminary breath test, refusal of a chemical breath test, obstructing a police officer, speeding.
Friday: Raymond Kopejtka, 21, 1601 W. Norfolk Ave., Apt. 2, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), open alcohol container.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 22 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:30 a.m., Spruce Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:38 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:48 a.m., 25th Street and Prospect Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:20 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:29 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:11 p.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:37 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 12:25 a.m., First Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:31 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.