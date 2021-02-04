POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 49 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 9:55 a.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:16 p.m., Ninth Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:55 p.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, no transport. 6:57 p.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:36 p.m., Jefferson Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:50 p.m., Taylor Avenue, fire assist, odor investigation.
Thursday: 6:24 a.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:29 a.m., Charolais Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.