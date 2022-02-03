POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday, Kristi Allen, 216 S. King St., Plainview, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wednesday, Hugo Quintanilla-Miranda, 106 N. 11th St., no operators license, false reporting, Madison County Warrant (strangulation, third degree domestic assault).
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday, 8:27 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 10:11 a.m., Vickie Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:44 p.m., Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:41 p.m., Hayes Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 11:26 p.m., Grant Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; Thursday, 2:35 a.m., Market Lane, rescue call, no transport; 5:47 a.m., First Street, no transport; 6:02 a.m., Skyview Circle, smoke detector, false alarm.