POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:32 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:17 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:54 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:01 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:35 p.m., McIntosh Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:13 p.m., Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:52 p.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:32 p.m., Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 2:32 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:06 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.