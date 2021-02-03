Weather Alert

...Snow and Strong Winds to Impact the Thursday Morning Commute... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Falling and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&