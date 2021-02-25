POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Jakwon Webb, 18, 109 N. Ninth Street, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 53 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 1:14 p.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:11 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:52 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:14 p.m., South Fifth Street, power line malfunction. 9:06 p.m., Dover Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:39 p.m., Volkman Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 12:41 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:35 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport.