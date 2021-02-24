POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Tyler Micek, 20, Shelby, fake license. Erin Kumm, 36, Osmond, negligent driving.
Accidents
A collision Feb. 2 along an alley between Park and Phillip avenues damaged owned by Barbara Sucha, 222 Monroe Ave., and Mercedes Barg, 309 S. 6th St.
A collision Feb. 17 on Lincoln Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Fayemarie Wheeler, 514 Lincoln Ave.
A collision Feb. 17 on the 300 block of West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Matthew Anderson, 1215 Green Lawn Drive, and Sarah Harder, 1013 Village Green Drive, Apt. 7.
A collision Feb. 17 on South Fifth Street damaged vehicles owned by Timothy Grasmick, Pierce, and John Ballantyne, 1300 Amberwood Drive, Apt. 10.
A collision Feb. 19 on South Seventh Street damaged vehicles owned by Kayla Spaulding, 1105 S. 6th St., and Tania Podliska, 507 Matrau Ave.
A collision Feb. 19 on East Bluff Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Haylea Nelson, 1307 Sunrise Drive, and Johnny Monroe, 1804 Vicki Lane, Apt. 22.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:42 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:35 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, fire alarm. 11:07 a.m., Sixth Street, gas leak. 2:50 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:10 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:17 p.m., Verges Avenue, fire. 6:06 p.m., Miller Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.