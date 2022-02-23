POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Cory Sanders of Norfolk possession of a controlled substance — two counts, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 20 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:12 a.m., Janet Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:30 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 3:10 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:34 p.m., North 13th Street, odor investigation. 7:13 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, alarm activation. 7:30 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:08 p.m., North 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 12:33 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.