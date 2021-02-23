POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Haylee Svenson, 29, 605 South First Street, possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday: Gabryel M. Dahlkoetter, 18, 83713 559th Ave., minor in possession. Chayton Faulkner, 19, Oakdale, conspiracy to commit a Class II felony. Tyler Simonsen, 24, 703 North First Street, possession of marijuana. Jesse Foster, 20, Plainview, zero tolerance violation, minor in possession. Kody Alder, 20, O’Neill, minor in possession, open alcohol container. Jose Braulio Tapia-Valarca, 43 902 Riverfront Road, Apt. 7, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), open alcohol container, no operator’s license. Ruben Mancillas-Verdugo, 44, 724 S. 18th St., Apt. 212, open alcohol container.
Accidents
A collision Feb. 9 damaged vehicles driven by Michael Levesque, Bradshaw, and Mishelle Hardy, Amarillo, Texas.
A collision Feb. 13 on North 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Andrew Prather, 1608 Goldenberry Drive, and Phillip Daniels, Madison.
A hit-and-run accident Feb. 11 on Krenzien Drive damaged a vehicle owned by Jamie Ryken, Yankton, South Dakota.
A collision Feb. 11 on Norfolk Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by William Hulten, Waterloo,.
A collision Feb. 13 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Nancy Hopp, Columbus, and Joshua Harris, Stanton.
A collision Feb. 13 on North 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Keith Roberts, 1204 N. 12th St., and Tristan Wozny, Saint Libory.
A collision Feb. 13 on East Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Alexander Potter, 303 Oakbrook Drive, and Romina D’Amore, 204 Market Place.
A collision Feb. 14 on Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Mark Hauser, 1901 N. 43rd St., and Clay Carter, 209 S. Eastwood St.
A collision Feb. 14 in the Whiskey Creek parking lot damaged a vehicle owned by Pamela Olmer, Humphrey.
A collision Feb. 14 on the 200 block of West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Melissa Bixenmann, 914 S. 2nd St., and Daniel Anderson, 1131 McIntosh Drive, Apt. 218.
A collision Feb. 14 on Ferguson Drive damaged vehicles driven by Gage Tighe, 3300 E. Omaha Ave., and Travis Chace, 709 Ferguson Drive.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 35 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 9:44 a.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:02 a.m., West Elm Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:09 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:52 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.