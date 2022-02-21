POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Feb. 15: Pepper Marchant, 23, 814 S. Fourth St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, open alcohol container. Cheryl Ray, 72, 2007 Mulberry Drive, theft by shoplifting — two counts.
Friday: Paul Country, 46, 1900 Parker Circle, Apt. B, obstructing a police officer, second-degree criminal trespassing. Albert Johnson, 72, 306 S. Fifth St., theft of services.
Saturday: Julio Ordonez-Pablo, 28, 1104 S. Ninth St., Apt. 2, two Madison County warrants. William Hammock, 36, homeless, possession of a controlled substance, Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 89 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 9 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday: 1:12 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:50 a.m., East Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:42 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:55 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:10 p.m., Old Highway 8, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:29 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.