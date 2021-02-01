Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Visibility less than half a mile and near zero in some spots with fog. * WHERE...Antelope, Boone, Madison, Platte, Colfax, Butler, Seward, Saline and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are well below freezing, thus a few slick spots on roadways could develop. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&