POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Jan. 16: Latoya Van Duzer, 18, 313 Sherwood Lane, criminal mischief. Britney Alvarado-Maciel, 19, 927 S. 13th Place, criminal mischief.
Wednesday: Jason Bolz, 43, Osmond, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, obstructing a peace officer, open container violation, driving under revocation, refusal to submit for chemical testing.
Friday: Megan Dolesh, 50, 111 N. Brown St., negligent driving. Tammy Kamler, 28, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 704, theft.
Saturday: Henry Tabors, 52, homeless, second-degree criminal trespass.
Sunday: Dylan Dykes, 21, Saint Edwards, driving while intoxicated, driving during revocation, open container violation, reckless driving, Platte County warrant (driving under suspension, careless driving). Armanda Soto, 55, 1109 S. First St., driving underthe influence — second offense.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 80 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 9:24 a.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:25 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:12 p.m., South First Street, fire-assist, check burn permit. 1:47 p.m., Fox Ridge, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:58 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:09 p.m., South Fourth Street, false alarm. 5:23 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:24 p.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:45 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:57 p.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 2:06 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:39 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:47 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:22 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:10 p.m., North 33rd Street, fire-assist, odor investigation.
Monday: 1:08 a.m., North 12th Street, rescue call, no transport.