POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Asheena Wright, 22, 126 Adams Ave., driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 9:59 a.m., Blaine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:50 a.m., Eldorado Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:26 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:27 p.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:44 p.m., North VIctory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 2:22 a.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.