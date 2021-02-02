POLICE DIVISION
Arrests
Monday: Holly Andersen, 22, 611 E. Walnut Ave., possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Michelle Alder, 37, 1306 Elm Ave., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 10:05 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:09 a.m., Oak Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:45 a.m., Grant Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:09 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:02 p.m., Grant Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:48 p.m., Logan Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:00 p.m., East Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:31 a.m., Logan Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.