POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
Wednesday, Feb. 16: Victor Jaras, 33, 1405 S. Third Street, Madison County warrant; Joaquin Jaras, 28, 410 E. Braasch Ave., Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, police responded to 24 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday: 8:42 a.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 10:45 a.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 12:31 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:13 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:36 p.m., East Klug Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:56 p.m., West Eisenhower Avenue, fire alarm, false alarm; 9:29 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive.