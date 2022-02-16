POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Allen Jones, 33, 715 E. Norfolk Ave., Apt. E, Valley County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 9:23 a.m., North 34th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:41 p.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:09 p.m., Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:49 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:55 p.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:06 p.m., Square Turn Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 6:11 p.m., South 13th Street, fire. 8:55 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 12:46 a.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:51 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.