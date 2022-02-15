POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Robert Osborne, 23, 111 N. Ninth St., possession of marijuana.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday: 2:17 p.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:13 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:58 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:39 p.m., East Braasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:45 p.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 3:31 a.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:24 a.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:38 p.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:23 p.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:48 p.m., West Monroe Avenue, grass fire.
Tuesday: 6:41 a.m., Market Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.