POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Rylee Tatum, 25, 104 N. Fourth St., No. 424, disturbing the peace. Alejandra Cruz, 18, 200 S. Ninth St., minor in possession of alcohol.
Friday: Douglas Hartman, 48, 1920 Glen St., driving during revocation.
Saturday: KC Ducheneaux, 36, Mobridge, South Dakota, third-degree domestic assault.
Sunday: Thomas Quinn, 35, homeless, second-degree trespassing.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 75 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 2:07 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:26 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:42 p.m., Aspen Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:51 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:09 p.m., Crestview Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 3:30 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:21 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:56 a.m., Jonathan Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:45 a.m., Maurer Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:06 a.m., Fox Ridge Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:35 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:54 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:30 p.m., Highland Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 2:17 p.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:13 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:58 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:39 p.m., East Braasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:45 p.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 3:31 a.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.