POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Lacey Prusa, 28, 1707 Valli Hi Road, driving under the influence - third offense. Joshua Lyons, 27, homeless, second-degree criminal trespassing. Tamarah Wooster, 27, 922 Woodhurst Drive, Apt. 30, possession of drug paraphernalia, open alcohol container.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:26 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:53 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:01 a.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:12 a.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:43 a.m., West Madison Avenue, fire assist, gas leak. 12:42 p.m., North 25th Street, rescue call, no transport. 3:21 p.m., Braasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:45 p.m., Larayne Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:47 p.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:52 p.m., Larayne Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 4:14 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:40 a.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:50 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.