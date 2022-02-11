POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 39 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:40 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:50 p.m., 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:10 p.m., Lakewood Drive, fire assist. 5:33 p.m., 835th Road and 552nd Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:35 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 12:59 a.m., Sheridan Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:53 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.