POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Samuel Lech, 19, Burwell, minor in possession - first offense, open container. Jeffrey Cox, 62, 402 S. 14th St., No. B, procuring, selling alcohol to a minor.
Accidents
A collision Feb. 2 on West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Kennedy Suckstorf, 55745 847th Road, and David Unger, 2403 Hardison Drive.
A collision Feb. 2 on West Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Chad Kaup, Neligh, and Schuyler Hellerich, 1015 Sunrise Drive, Apt. 11.
A collision Feb. 3 on West Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Myranda Nerud, Stanton, and David Brandner, 312 Aspen Drive.
A hit and run accident Feb. 3 on the Highway 275 bypass damaged a vehicle owned by Bertha Lawhorn, 406 Skyview Circle.
A collision Feb. 3 on Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Angela Simpson, 2004 W. Madison Ave., and Nabrasnik Williams, 104 N. Pine St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:19 a.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:47 p.m., Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:28 p.m., Stanton, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:31 p.m., Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.