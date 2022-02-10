POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday: Rachael Lambley, 23, homeless, possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Class IV F.
Wednesday: Jesse Prather, 33, 213 N. 10th Street, driving under suspension.
Ted VanVleet, 55, homeless, obstruction.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:39 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 9:53 a.m., rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:45 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:33 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 12:11 p.m., Chestnut Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 3:09 p.m. Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:55 p.m., First Street and Nucor Road, rescue call, motor vehicle accident; 7:43 p.m., 15th Street, fire alarm, false alarm; 7:54 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.