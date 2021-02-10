POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Amadu Bah, 29, 1201 S. 13th St., possession of marijuana. Hope Klug, 33, 608 S. 9th St., possession of a controlled substance.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 11:22 a.m., Sunrise Drive, fire assist, broken sprinkler head. 12:31 p.m., 12th Street and Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:51 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 5:27 p.m., Mulberry Drive, fire assist, broken sprinkler head. 9:19 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 2:02 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:14 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport.