POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Edgar Salas, 21, 203 W. Maple Ave., open alcohol container. Robert Christensen, 19, 214 S. Ninth St., minor in possession, open alcohol container. Joseph Schlenz, 20, 201 N. Pine St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), minor in possession. Jamie Bear, 36, 1402 S. Second St., Madison County warrant. Jesse Batt, 21, 209 E. Nebraska Ave., driving during revocation.
Accidents
A collision Jan. 6 at the intersection of South 13th Street and West Michigan Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Isael Castro Caballero, 902 S. 16th St., Apt. 3, and Lucas Maggart, 805 Eastridge St.
A collision Jan. 6 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Sean Smith, Holdrege, and Fawn Beermann, 510 Verges Ave., Apt. 4.
A collision Jan. 6 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles owned by Patricia McNutt, Stanton, and Audrey Kyncl, Madison.
A collision Jan. 7 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Larissa Thomson, Page, and Carson Lilly, Creighton.
A collision Jan. 8 at the intersection of North Second Street and West Maple Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Peggy Hunke, Pilger, and Leslie Hintz, 214 W. Cedar Ave.
A collision Jan. 10 on Georgia Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Stephanie Maughan, 903 Durland Drive, and Erika Ramirez, 109 Jackson Ave.
A collision Jan. 13 in the 100 block of East Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Olivia Werzyn, 316 Trailridge Road, and Ty Heimes, Battle Creek.
A hit-and-run accident Jan. 16 in the 300 block of South First Street damaged a vehicle owned by Penny Ruge, 806 S. Sixth St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 35 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 9:47 a.m., Roland Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:30 a.m., Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:31 a.m., Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:05 a.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:19 p.m., First Street, grass fire. 4:40 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 2:19 a.m., Blaine Street, rescue call, no transport.