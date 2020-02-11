POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Melissa Valdez, 31, 102 W. Sycamore Ave., probation detainer; Christina Benson, 33, 311 N. Cottonwood St., shoplifting.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday, 10:43 a.m., Logan Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 11 a.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 12:18 p.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 2:39 p.m., Market Lane, false alarm.
Sunday, 3:13 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 6:33 p.m., Belmont Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 8:15 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 12:05 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, no transport.
Monday, 12:10 a.m., South Eastwood Avenue, no transport.
Monday, 3:10 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, no transport.
Monday, 6:08 a.m., South Highway 81, no transport.
Monday, 7:34 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 8:52 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 12:05 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 12:41 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 2:08 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 3:40 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 4:15 p.m., South First Street, fire call, no transport.
Monday, 7:35 p.m., North 25th Street, no transport.
Monday, 7:42 p.m., North Airport Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional..
Monday, 8:26 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, no transport.