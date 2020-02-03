POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday, JD Kortje, 32, Madison, urinating in public.
Saturday, Leslie Dearcos, 18, Schuyler, permit unlawful alcohol consumption.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m., Friday and midnight Sunday police responded to 83 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday, 12:39 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 5:37 a.m., Goldstrike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 6:43 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 11:16 a.m., 25th Street, fire call, stove fire.
Sunday, 8:32 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, fire call, smoke investigation.
Saturday, 8:41 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 11:55 a.m., North 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 12:36 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 2:37 p.m., fire call, false alarm.