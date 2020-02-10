POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and 12 a.m. Sunday, police responded to 80 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 8:16 a.m., Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 9:43 a.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 3:24 p.m., Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 5:53 p.m., Riverside Blvd., rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 7:47 p.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 12:26 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 1:21 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 2:58 a.m., Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 4:38 a.m., Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 6:37 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 8:53 a.m., Harris Drive, no transport.