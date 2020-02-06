POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Emma Fuhrman, 20, 508 S. 12th St., prostitution. Hans Berg, 23, 607 Michigan Ave., No. 11, terroristic threats, theft by extortion. Wyatt Walker, 23, 1402 Country Club Road, No. 55, solicitation of prostitution.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 27 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 7:04 a.m., Westside Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 7:56 a.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 10:34 a.m., 834th Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 11:24 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue , rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 12:23 p.m., Westside Avenue. rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 2:44 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 5:21 p.m., First Street and Industrial Road, rescue call, fire-assist, transported to Faith Regional.