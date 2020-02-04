POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A property damage collision Jan. 18 on Benjamin Avenue damaged a vehicle owned Dacee Hall, 100 Gold Strike Drive, No. 13, and caused an estimated $1,000 in damage to a guardrail owned by the City of Norfolk.
A collision Jan. 18 on South 25th Street damaged vehicles driven by Norma Forman, 306 S. 16th St., and Roger Feuerbacher, 2607 W. Maple Ave.
A collision Jan. 17 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Brandon Volk, 2501 Dover Drive, and Janet Risquet, 407 S. 10th St., No. 1.
A collision Jan. 17 on First Street damaged vehicles driven by Laura Duque Novoa, 611 S. Third St., and Michael Herlick, 311 Sherwood Lane.
A property damage collision Jan. 17 on First Street damaged a vehicle driven by Matthew Sieck, Madison, and caused an estimated $100 in damage to a stop sign owned by the City of Norfolk.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 8:13 a.m., South Pierce Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 10:45 a.m., 554 Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 11:18 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 11:33 a.m., Second Street and Bluff Avenue, rescue call Monday, 12:53 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 5:52 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.