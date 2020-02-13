POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m., and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 2:11 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 2:23 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 8:14 p.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 10:59 p.m., Old Highway 8, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 5:07 a.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, no transport.