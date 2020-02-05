POLICE DIVISION

 Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Tuesday: Michael Thibodeau, 51, 816 W. Walnut Ave., violation of protection order.

 Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 44 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Tuesday, 9 a.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

Tuesday, 11:16 a.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Tuesday, 4:03 p.m., North Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.