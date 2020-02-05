POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Michael Thibodeau, 51, 816 W. Walnut Ave., violation of protection order.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 44 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 9 a.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 11:16 a.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 4:03 p.m., North Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.