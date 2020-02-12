POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Edgar Mora, 38, 301 S. Ninth St., warrant, failure to appear; Jacob Kittle, 43, 406 E. Park Ave., warrant, failure to appear, habitual criminal; Danielle Linn, 40, Pierce, possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension.
Accidents
A collision Jan. 29 on West Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Jaydn Herrick, North Platte, and Seth Bredehoft, Battle Creek.
A collision Jan. 29 on West Michigan Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Benjamin Hofer, Scotland, South Dakota, and Domitilo Sixtos Reyes, 410 W. Indiana Ave.
A collision Jan. 26 on Georgia Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Seth Maggio, 312 N. 14th St., and vehicle owned by Luke Stevens, Omaha.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 22 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 12:10 a.m., South Eastwood Avenue, no transport.
Monday, 3:10 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, no transport.
Monday, 6:08 a.m., South Highway 81, no transport.
Monday, 7:34 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 8:52 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 12:05 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 12:41 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 2:08 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 3:40 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 4:15 p.m., South First Street, fire call, no transport.
Monday, 7:35 p.m., North 25th Street, no transport.
Monday, 7:42 p.m., North Airport Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 8:26 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, no transport.
Tuesday, 12:49 a.m., Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 3:10 a.m., Westside Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 6:09 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 7:58 a.m., Logan Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 3:32 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 6:56 p.m., Pine Street, fire call.