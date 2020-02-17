POLICE DIVISION
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 8:10 a.m., rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 12:48 p.m. Koenigstein Avenue, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 4:48 p.m., 11th Street , rescue assist, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 12:59 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 2:53 a.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 6:42 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 6:50 a.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 11:08 a.m., Glenmore Drive, rescue assist, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 11:13 a.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 11:25 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 2:32 p.m., First Street, fire call.
Monday, 1:45 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 3:52 a.m., Hastings Avenue, rescue call, no transport.