POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Kalob Fuchs, 21, Hoskins, driving under the influence, open alcohol container.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 9:53 a.m., 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:17 a.m., Skyline Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:58 p.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.