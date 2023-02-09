POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Wednesday: Kalob Fuchs, 21, Hoskins, driving under the influence, open alcohol container.

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 33 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Wednesday: 9:53 a.m., 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:17 a.m., Skyline Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:58 p.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

