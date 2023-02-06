POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Brian Lich, 43, 914 S. Fifth St., driving under the influence, refusal of a preliminary breath test, refusal of a chemical breath test.
Saturday: Cassie Prather, 40, 213 N. 10th St., Madison County warrant.
Sunday: Damian Hess, 27, 917 S. Chestnut St., Apt. 27, driving during revocation, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Levi Hassler, 18, 902 S. First St., reckless driving. Shannon Vowell, 45, 805 Sherwood Road, Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 116 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday: 9:56 a.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:07 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:44 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:15 p.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:49 p.m., Ta Ha Zouka Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 1:45 a.m., Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:59 a.m., Center Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.