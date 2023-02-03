POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Geovani Tziquin-Tzoc, 24, 1308 S. Second St., leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving.
Friday: Baltazar Ramirez Simon, 29, 2006 Parker Circle, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), open alcohol container, no operator’s license.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 20 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:13 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:29 a.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:22 p.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:17 p.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:30 p.m., Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:29 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport.
Friday: 2:51 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:16 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.