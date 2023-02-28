POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Kaleb Mook, 21, Norfolk, driving during revocation. Paige Korth, 25, 1013½ S. First St., probation detainer.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 9:54 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:01 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 1:12 a.m., East Sherwood Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.