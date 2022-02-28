POLICE DIVISION
Bookings (Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Josiah Wedekind, 20, 1418 Hillview Drive, Unit A, driving under suspension.
Saturday: Timothy Anderson, 25, Stanton, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. Corwin Latchie, 42, 1704 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 2, criminal trespassing.
Sunday: Yadiel Rodriguez, 21, Madison, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, open alcohol container, fictitious plates. David Howarth, 44, 110½ W. Madison Ave., criminal mischief ($0-$500).
FIRE CALLS
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 83 calls.
Sunday: 8:41 a.m., West Nucor Road, fire. 10:39 a.m., West Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 6:51 p.m., Woodhurst Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:47 p.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.