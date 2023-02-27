POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Monday, police responded to 84 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 9:42 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:06 p.m., Omaha Avenue, fire. 4:19 p.m., First Street and Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:51 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 3:48 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:49 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:43 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:56 a.m., Eldorado Road, rescue call, no transport. 4:13 p.m., Roland Street, carbon monoxide detector. 9:25 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.