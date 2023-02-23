POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Jodi Hastings, 38, 914 Elm Ave., probation detainer. Chase Heiss, 20, 204 S. Eighth St., Stanton County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 35 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:46 a.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:13 p.m., Hayes Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:32 p.m., East Klug Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:17 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:45 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:16 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 6:10 a.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.